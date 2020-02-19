LIVE: Hegde, Ramachandran speak to Shaheen Bagh protesters without cameras; media to be briefed later

LIVE: Mediators Sanjay Hegde, Sadhana Ramachandran speak to protesters at Shaheen Bagh

Mediators Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran are speaking to protesters at Shaheen Bagh. The Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors are visiting Shaheen Bagh to initiate talks with the protesters after the court suggested that the agitation should be held in an alternative site where no public place is blocked. The protesters have been on a sit-in against the new citizenship law for over two months.

Addressing the protesters, Sadhana Ramachandran said: "Supreme Court has said that you have the right to protest. The law (CAA) has been challenged in the Supreme Court. But like us, others too have their rights, like the right to use roads, open their shops."

Ramachandran suggested that the talks with the protesters happen without any media glare. "Let us find a solution to problem that is not just an example for the country but also to world, that this is how India works, where we speak to each other & come to a solution, but in early conversations let us do it without glare of media."

Sanjay Hegde too was of the same opinion. He said it wouldn't be possible to speak freely with protesters with media presence. Ramachandran said that the media will be briefed after their conversation is over.