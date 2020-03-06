ShaheenBaghEmpty trends on Twitter, have protesters left the venue?

Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA #ShaheenBaghEmpty trends on Twitter

Shaheen Bagh, the hotspot of anti-CAA protests was seen lying vacant on Friday. On social media, '#ShaheenBaghEmpty' was seen trending on Twitter. India TV journalists Meenakshi Joshi and Diksha Pandey visited the venue for a ground report on Shaheen Bagh and spoke to the locals in the vicinity. Speaking to India TV, the locals said their demands are still not met and that they intend to continue protests in the area.

Roads leading to Shaheen Bagh have been closed for over two months now, as the area has witnessed massive protests against Citizenship Amendment Act.

Earlier on March 1, section 144 was imposed in the Shaheen Bagh area. The development came days after Delhi witnessed multiple incidents of violence.

The Delhi Police had made heavy deployment of security personnel in Shaheen Bagh, where several women have been leading a protest on the road against the new citizenship law for more than two months.

"People are informed that Section 144 of CRCP has been imposed at Shaheen Bagh and it is requested that permission for any gathering is not allowed. Violation of this may invite legal proceedings," said the Delhi Police directive.

The Hindu Sena had earlier called off its protest, police officials said Section 144 was being imposed as a “precautionary measure” in the wake of the communal riots in north-east Delhi.

“As a precautionary measure, there is heavy police deployment here. Our aim is to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident from occurring," Joint Commissioner DC Srivastava had said.

