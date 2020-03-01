High alert in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, Section 144 imposed as ‘precautionary measure’

High alert in Shaheen Bagh, Section 144 imposed as ‘precautionary measure’

Section 144 imposed in Shaheen Bagh area on Sunday, days after Delhi witnessed multiple incidents of violence. The Delhi Police made heavy deployment of security personnel in Shaheen Bagh, where several women have been leading a protest on the road against the new citizenship law for more than two months.

"People are informed that Section 144 of CRCP has been imposed at Shaheen Bagh and it is requested that permission for any gathering is not allowed. Violation of this may invite legal proceedings," said the Delhi Police directive.

The Hindu Sena had on Saturday called off its protest, police officials said Section 144 was being imposed as a “precautionary measure” in the wake of the communal riots in north-east Delhi.

Joint Commissioner DC Srivastava told news agency ANI, “As a precautionary measure, there is heavy police deployment here. Our aim is to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident from occurring.”

The Hindu Sena had called off a protest calling for clearing the blocked road.

In a statement, the Hindu Sena said that police pressured them to call off their peaceful protest on Sunday. It also claimed that their national president Vishnu Gupta was “illegally detained”.

Shaheen Bagh, near Jamia Millia Islamia, has been a protest venue for a section of people opposed to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens since December 15 last year.

A large number of people, mainly women, have been holding a sit-in protest in Shaheen Bagh area since mid-December last year in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

