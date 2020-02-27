Tahir Hussain suspended by AAP for alleged role in Northeast Delhi violence

BREAKING: Tahir Hussain suspended by AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party suspended its councilor, Tahir Hussain, from the party on Thursday. His suspension comes after incriminating evidence showed his alleged involvement in the violence in Northeast Delhi that has claimed over 30 lives so far. Tahir Hussain's name surfaced when an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer was found dead in a drain, following which his family members blamed the AAP leader for his death.

Shocking details emerged only on Thursday when stones and petrol bombs were recovered from the terrace of Tahir Hussain's house. The locals in the area told India TV that a lot of weapons and other objects were kept at the AAP councilor's house and hundreds of rioters congregated at his place and hurled stones, petrol bombs at other people's houses.

Later in the day, Tahir Hussain's house in northeast Delhi's Chand Bagh was sealed by the Delhi Police. An FIR has been registered against Tahir Hussain for his alleged involvement in the killing of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma. The complaint was given by Sharma's father, following which a case was registered under sections 365 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Responding to a question over Hussain's alleged involvement, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said the punishment should be doubled if an AAP leader is found guilty of stoking any violence in Northeast Delhi. Kejriwal also announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the families of those who lost their lives in the communal violence. He said the government will bear the cost of treatment of those injured in the violence and admitted to private hospitals. Those seriously injured will get Rs 2 lakh, the chief minister said.

