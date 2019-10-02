Wednesday, October 02, 2019
     
  4. Indian Air Force bases in Punjab, J&K on high alert over possible suicide attack by JeM

An orange alert has also been sounded for Srinagar, Avantipur, Jammu, Pathankot and Hindan airbases bases after the monitoring of the terrorists' movements by the intelligence agencies.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 02, 2019 7:20 IST
Security tightened in Amritsar 

Intelligence inputs have warned of a possible suicide attack on Indian troops by terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed after which the security in and around Indian Air Force bases in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir have been tightened. According to sources, a security alert has been sounded for air force bases in Amritsar and Pathankot in Punjab and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to top sources, intelligence agencies have issued warning against a module of eight to 10 Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists who may try to carry out a suicide attack against air bases in and around areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

An orange alert has also been sounded for Srinagar, Avantipur, Jammu, Pathankot and Hindan airbases bases after the monitoring of the terrorists' movements by the intelligence agencies.

The orange alert is the second-highest level of alert second only to Red alert which, if issued, would entail closing of schools and restriction on movements in airbases.

Senior officers are reviewing security arrangements round-the-clock to tackle the threat, sources said.

This came two days after Army chief Bipin Rawat said Balakot terrorists's camp in Pakistan, which was destroyed by the IAF in February, had been reactivated to send terrorists across the border in the backdrop of heightened tension between India and Pakistan over the abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Security forces have eliminated several terrorists and foiled several infiltration bids over the past one month.

