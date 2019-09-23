CBI serves another notice to former Kolkata top cop over Saradha Scam

Image Source : FILE Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has again served a notice to former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with Saradha Chit Fund Scam. Team of CBI officials went to Rajeev Kumar's house in Kolkata on Monday and served the notice. The agency has already served such a notice to Rajeev Kumar in past and asked him to appear before it. However, Kumar has sought more time.

The Saradha group of companies allegedly duped lakhs of people of Rs 2500 crore promising higher rates of return on their investments. Kumar is accused of tampering with crucial evidence in the case.

Rajeev Kumar faces allegations of destruction of evidence related to the case.

Meanwhile, Rajeev Kumar's wife has filed a plea on his behalf for anticipatory bail. The plea has been filed in Calcutta High Court. The court may hold a hearing on Tuesday (September 24).

Rajeev Kumar got a jolt on Saturday (September 21) when a court in Alipore, West Bengal rejected his anticipatory bail.

Kumar, who is the Additional Director General of CID, had filed the bail plea in the court on Friday, a day after a city court said that the CBI does not need a warrant to arrest him in the Saradha chit fund scam case.

District session judge in-charge Sujoy Sengupta rejected Kumar's plea on Saturday, though the IPS officer's counsel contended that his name was not in the charge sheets filed by the CBI.

