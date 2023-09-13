Sanatan Dharma row: Fire registered against DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin in Mumbai over his controversial remarks

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin

As DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has become cynosure of criticism over his 'Sanatan Dharma' remarks, an FIR was registered against him on Tuesday in Maharashtra. The case was registered by Mumbai’s Mira Road police under sections 153 A and 295 A of IPC. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had approached the Mira Road police station against Udhayanidhi, after which the concerned official discussed the matter with the legal cell and registered a case.

Earlier on Tuesday, a BJP delegation in Tamil Nadu handed over a memorandum to the state police demanding the registration of an FIR against Udhayanidhi Stalin, for his remarks against 'Sanatana Dharma'.

Udhayanidhi Stalin's controversial remarks on 'Sanatana Dharma'

It should be noted here that a controversy erupted after Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had given a controversial statement on 'Sanatana Dharma.' While addressing the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association in Chennai on September 2, Udhayanidhi likened the Sanatana Dharma to coronavirus, malaria, fever caused by the dengue virus and mosquitoes. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's son also referred to Sanatana Dharma as 'Sanatanam' in his address.

War of words between BJP and DMK

The BJP has launched a scathing attack on Opposition over Udhayanidhi's remarks and likened the DMK leader's controversial comments to Hitler's characterisation of Jews. Meanwhile, DMK's chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK defended his minister son, alleging the BJP of upping the ante over the issue in its attempt to drive a wedge between partners of I.N.D.I.A alliance. In a sharp reaction, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai dared the DMK leadership to face the 2024 polls on the plank of 'Sanatan Dharma.'

Political storm over 'Sanatana Dharma'

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi weighed in on the furore around Udhayanidhi's remarks, and reportedly asked his ministers to aggressively counter the attack on Sanatan Dharma. It should be mentioned here that the storm created by "Sanatana Dharma" created a political slugfest in the country. The political rival NDA and I.N.D.I.A alliance are taking a potshot at each other after the DMK leader made the controversial remarks.

