Amid row over Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks, THIS US city has declared Sep 3 as 'Sanatana Dharma Day'

Amid a controversy in India over Udhayanidhi Stalin's recent remarks, the city of Louisville in Kentucky, United States has officially declared September 3 as 'Sanatana Dharma Day', announced Mayor Craig Greenberg.

The announcement was made during a Mahakumbhabhishekam ceremony at a Hindu Temple in Louisville, which was attended by several eminent spiritual leaders in America as well as deputy Mayor Barbara Sexton Smith, according to reports.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Greenberg said, "I was honored to attend the Mahakumbhabhishekam ceremony at the Hindu Temple. The rituals performed to renew and restore the temple hold great cultural importance. Our office has officially declared September 3rd as ‘Sanatana Dharma Day’."

Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswati, one of the spiritual leaders present at the ceremony in Lousiville, tweeted that the declaration was a "wonderful new chapter" in Hindu culture.

What is the controversy over Udhayanidhi Stalin's comments?

Earlier this month, Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, sparked nationwide outrage when he spoke about the 'abolition' of Sanatana Dharma and likened it with diseases like dengue and malaria.

"Few things cannot be opposed, that should be abolished only. We can't oppose Dengue, Mosquitoes, Malaria, or Corona, we have to eradicate this. That's how we have to eradicate Sanatana. Rather opposing Sanatana it should be eradicated," he said

Later on, the junior Stalin defended his remarks and rubbished claims of callling for genocide of people. "Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion. Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality. I stand firmly by every word I have spoken," he said.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed his remarks for insulting the religious sentiments of Hindus, even members of the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A., of which DMK is a part of, have distanced themselves from his comments.

Meanwhile, another DMK leader A Raja on Thursday escalated 'Sanatan Dharma' row by comparing it with leprosy and HIV disease.

(with agency inputs)

