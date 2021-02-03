'Matter of pride': Samyukta Kisan Morcha 'acknowledges' international support to farm stir

Image Source : PTI 'Matter of pride': Samkyukta Kisan Morcha 'acknowledges' international support to farmers' movement

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, spearheading the agitation against the Centre's three agri laws, on Wednesday "acknowledged" the support of international personalities, including pop star Rihanna, towards the ongoing farmers' movement in the country. The farm union said that eminent personalities showing sensitivity was a "matter of pride".

"Samyukta Kisan Morcha acknowledges the support of international personalities towards the ongoing farmers' movement in India. On one hand, it is a matter of pride that eminent personalities are showing sensitivity towards the cause of farmers," morcha leader Dr. Darshan Pal said.

"While on the other hand, it is unfortunate that the Government of India is not understanding the pain of the farmers and some people are even calling peaceful farmers as terrorists," he further stated.

Rihanna, who has 100 million followers on Twitter and is among the most-followed people on the microblogging site, on Tuesday tweeted, "why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest, linking a CNN report on the internet shutdown near the protest site.

The Ministry of External Affairs reacted sharply to comments by Rihanna, teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and others on farmers' protests. Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, filmmaker Karan Johar and Suniel Shetty too joined in and said citizens should focus on the government's efforts to resolve the ongoing farmer crisis rather than paying attention to "half-truths" and those "creating differences."

READ MORE: 'Neither Rahul, nor Rihanna...': BJP hits back at Congress for politicising farmers' protest

READ MORE: Akshay Kumar comes in support of Govt, after Rihanna's tweet on farmers protest

RELATED VIDEO

Latest India News