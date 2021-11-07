Sameer Wankhede's father files Rs 1.25 crore defamation suit against Nawab Malik

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sameer Wankhede's father files defamation suit against Nawab Malik

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's father, Dhyandev Kachruji Wankhede has filed a defamation suit against Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik. The father of the NCB officer has moved to the Bombay high court saying recent statements by the NCP leader have defamed his family.

According to the details, Wankhede's father has sought a compensation of Rs 1.25 crore in the case. The suit will be heard on Monday.

The NCB had arrested Aryan Khan and at least 19 others in the drugs on cruise case on the intervening night of October 2-3 and Wankhede is facing a departmental vigilance probe after an independent witness, in this case, alleged an extortion bid by those involved in the investigation.

Wankhede had denied any wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, the NCB on Friday said a total of six cases, including the drugs on cruise case from NCB Mumbai Zonal Unit, will now be taken over by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising officers from the Operations Branch of NCB Headquarters in New Delhi.

"No officer or officers have been REMOVED from their present roles and they will continue to assist the Operations Branch investigation as required until any specific orders are issued to the contrary. It is reiterated that the NCB functions across India as a single integrated agency," it said.

Wankhede refuted that he has been "removed" from the investigation in the Aryan Khan case and said the agency's move is about coordination between NCB teams of Mumbai and Delhi.

However, Malik said the NCB officer's removal from the case "is just the beginning".

''Sameer Wankhede removed from 5 cases including the Aryan Khan case. There are 26 cases in all that need to be probed. This is just the beginning... a lot more has to be done to clean this system and we will do it," the NCP leader said.

