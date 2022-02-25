Russia Ukraine War: IAF on standby as govt plans to fly out citizens from neighbouring nations

Follow us on Image Source : AP A Ukrainian policeman walks on a platform backdropped by people waiting for a Kiev bound train in Kostiantynivka, the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is closely watching the rapidly changing situation in Ukraine that came under attack by Russia following President Vladimir Putin's order for a military operation in the neighbouring country.

Sources told India TV that the IAF has kept its aircraft on standby and minutely watching developments in Ukraine. The IAF had in the past evacuated Indians from troubled Afghanistan that fell to the Taliban after the US ended its two decades mission in the landlocked country.

Over 20,000 Indians including many students are believed to have gone to Ukraine, a country in Eastern Europe, to pursue MBBS, or for jobs purposes and businesses. The Indian government has so far evacuated 4,000 Indians while the remaining 16,000 are still stranded.

The repatriation efforts were stalled on Thursday after Ukraine's air space was closed following an invasion by the Russian troops.

Back in India, several state governments have reached out to the Ministry of External Affairs urging expedite efforts to bring back students and other citizens. Several states have also set up control rooms.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had on Thursday said that officials are working on establishing alternate routes to evacuate its nationals from Ukraine. He informed that teams of the officials have been sent to Ukraine's land borders with Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania to provide assistance to fleeing Indian nationals. He added that the Indian Air Force is ready to airlift nationals stranded in Ukraine, along with commercial aircraft, adding that New Delhi is in touch with both Moscow and Kyiv as a "stakeholder".

On Friday afternoon, the Indian Embassy in Hungary said that talks are underway with Romania and Hungary to establish evacuation routes. It advised Indian nationals to take printouts of the Tricolour and paste them prominently on vehicles and buses while travelling.

Meanwhile, the Government of India has declared that it would cover the costs of repatriating Indians who are currently stranded in war-torn Ukraine.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in a telephonic call urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to ensure the safety of Indian nationals in Ukraine till the time they are evacuated.

In another related development, Air India is planning to operate two flights to the Romanian capital Bucharest to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine. Indian nationals who have reached the Ukraine-Romania border by road will be taken to Bucharest by officials of the Indian government so that they can be evacuated in the two Air India flights. The two Air India flights will depart from Bucharest on Saturday.

