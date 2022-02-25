Friday, February 25, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  4. Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine’s nuclear agency reports increased radiation levels from Chernobyl

Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine’s nuclear agency reports increased radiation levels from Chernobyl

Experts said the change was due to the movement of heavy military equipment in the area lifting radioactive dust into the air.

India TV News Desk
Kiev Updated on: February 25, 2022 16:07 IST
Image Source : AP

Ukraine reports increased radiation from Chernobyl

Highlights

  • Higher than usual gamma radiation levels reported in Chernobyl nuclear plant
  • Russia took the plant and its surrounding exclusion zone
  • 1986 Chernobyl disaster sent a radioactive cloud across Europe

Russia-Ukraine War Latest News: Ukraine's nuclear energy regulatory agency says that higher than usual gamma radiation levels have been detected in the area near the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant, after it was seized by the Russian military. The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate said Friday that higher gamma radiation levels have been detected in the Chernobyl zone, but didn't provide details of the increase.

It attributed the rise to a “disturbance of the topsoil due to the movement of a large amount of heavy military equipment through the exclusion zone and the release of contaminated radioactive dust into the air.” Ukrainian authorities said that Russia took the plant and its surrounding exclusion zone after a fierce battle Thursday.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj.Gen.Igor Konashenkov said Russian airborne troops were protecting the plant to prevent any possible “provocations.” He insisted that radiation levels in the area have remained normal. The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency said it was told by Ukraine of the takeover, adding that there had been “no casualties or destruction at the industrial site.”

The 1986 disaster occurred when a nuclear reactor at the plant 130 kilometers (80 miles) north of Kyiv exploded, sending a radioactive cloud across Europe. The damaged reactor was later covered by a protective shell to prevent leaks.

