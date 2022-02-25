Russia bans UK flights over its airspace after sanctions

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ukrainian Army soldiers prepare to tow a damaged military truck in Kyiv

Russia's civil aviation authority has banned U.K. flights to and over Russia in retaliation to the British ban on Aeroflot flights.

Rosaviatsiya said that all flights by the U.K. carriers to Russia as well as transit flights are banned starting Friday.

It said the measure was taken in response to the “unfriendly decisions” by the British authorities who banned flights to the U.K. by the Russian flag carrier Aeroflot as part of sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

