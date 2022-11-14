RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to unveil Dilip Singh Judeo's statue in Jashpur: Why it's significant for BJP

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Late BJP MP Dilip Singh Judeo

Who is Dilip Singh Judeo: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will is in Chhattisgarh on a four-day tour during which he will unveil the statue of former BJP MP and Union minister late Dilip Singh Judeo in the tribal-dominated Jashpur district.

The 12-foot statue of Judeo has been made by noted sculptor Ram V Sutar, who has also designed the the Statue of Unity of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel situated in Kewadia, Gujarat.

Dilip Singh Judeo, who served as minister of state in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government at the Centre, passed away on August 14, 2013.

ALSO READ: Concepts like 'Varna', 'Jaati' should be completely discarded, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Born on March 8, 1949, Judeo was a member of the RSS and had worked for the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) as well. Son of the last ruling prince of Jashpur Raja Vijay Bhushan Singh Deo, Dilip Singh Judeo was elected to the Rajya Sabha thrice. He won the Lok Sabha election from Bilaspur in 2009.

Judeo is credited for initiating the 'ghar wapsi' campaign in the tribal areas of Chhattisgarh. Judeo's campaign infact worked in setting the tone of politics in Chhattisgarh later. He also worked for the upliftment of tribals in the region.

Opinion | How Mohan Bhagwat has changed RSS

Why Dilip Singh Judeo is important for BJP

Political analyst R Krishna Das said the unveiling of the statue of late Judev, who was hailed by the Hindu right wing for his campaign to reconvert tribals from Christianity, is a move to give recognition to his work and keep his memory alive among tribals of the region.

The way tribal people are being mobilised for the function in Jashpur, the opposition BJP in Chhattisgarh will try to cash in on Judev's image ahead of the next year's state Assembly elections, he claimed.

(With inputs from agencies)

Latest India News