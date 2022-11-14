Monday, November 14, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to unveil Dilip Singh Judeo's statue in Jashpur: Why it's significant for BJP

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to unveil Dilip Singh Judeo's statue in Jashpur: Why it's significant for BJP

Who is Dilip Singh Judeo: Dilip Singh Judeo, who served as minister of state in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government at the Centre, passed away on August 14, 2013.

Shashank Shantanu Edited By: Shashank Shantanu Raipur Updated on: November 14, 2022 15:11 IST
Who is Dilip Singh Judeo, mohan bhagwat, RSS, VHP, BJP
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Late BJP MP Dilip Singh Judeo

Who is Dilip Singh Judeo: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will is in Chhattisgarh on a four-day tour during which he will unveil the statue of  former BJP MP and Union minister late Dilip Singh Judeo in the tribal-dominated Jashpur district. 

The 12-foot statue of Judeo has been made by noted sculptor Ram V Sutar, who has also designed the  the Statue of Unity of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel situated in Kewadia, Gujarat.

Dilip Singh Judeo, who served as minister of state in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government at the Centre, passed away on August 14, 2013.

ALSO READ: Concepts like 'Varna', 'Jaati' should be completely discarded, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Born on March 8, 1949, Judeo was a member of the RSS and had worked for the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) as well. Son of the last ruling prince of Jashpur Raja Vijay Bhushan Singh Deo, Dilip Singh Judeo was elected to the Rajya Sabha thrice. He won the Lok Sabha election from Bilaspur in 2009. 

Judeo is credited for initiating the 'ghar wapsi' campaign in the tribal areas of Chhattisgarh. Judeo's campaign infact worked in setting the tone of politics in Chhattisgarh later. He also worked for the upliftment of tribals in the region. 

Opinion | How Mohan Bhagwat has changed RSS

Why Dilip Singh Judeo is important for BJP  

Related Stories
RSS' Mohan Bhagwat addresses Nagpur Vijayadashmi program, bats for comprehensive population policy

RSS' Mohan Bhagwat addresses Nagpur Vijayadashmi program, bats for comprehensive population policy

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says concept of Hindu Rashtra being taken seriously

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says concept of Hindu Rashtra being taken seriously

Concepts like 'Varna', 'Jaati' should be completely discarded, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Concepts like 'Varna', 'Jaati' should be completely discarded, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Muslims using condoms most: Asaduddin Owaisi on RSS chief's 'population' remark | WATCH

Muslims using condoms most: Asaduddin Owaisi on RSS chief's 'population' remark | WATCH

Political analyst R Krishna Das said the unveiling of the statue of late Judev, who was hailed by the Hindu right wing for his campaign to reconvert tribals from Christianity, is a move to give recognition to his work and keep his memory alive among tribals of the region.

The way tribal people are being mobilised for the function in Jashpur, the opposition BJP in Chhattisgarh will try to cash in on Judev's image ahead of the next year's state Assembly elections, he claimed.

(With inputs from agencies)

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Latest News