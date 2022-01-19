Wednesday, January 19, 2022
     
No foreign head of state or government as chief guest on Republic Day this year: Sources

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic continuing and the cases rising, this would be the second year in a row when there would be no foreign leader as the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations.

New Delhi Published on: January 19, 2022 15:12 IST
Image Source : PTI

New Delhi: Navy personnel hold the Tricolour as they rehearse for the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.

  • Republic Day 2022 will not see foreign heads of state or govt as chief guests.
  • This is the second year in a row when there would be no foreign leaders.
  • The development comes amid rising Covid cases in the country.

This year there will be no foreign head of state or government as the chief guest for the Republic Day event, sources said on Wednesday. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic continuing and the cases rising, this would be the second year in a row when there would be no foreign leader as the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations.

"This year there will not be a Foreign Head of State or Head of Government as the chief guest for our Republic Day event," a source said. There would be no foreign leader as the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations, but a day later Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the first India-Central Asia Summit in a virtual format on January 27.      

The summit will be held with the participation of the presidents of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. 

