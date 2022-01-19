Republic Day 2022: In a first, auto drivers, healthcare, sanitation workers invited as guests

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian Navy band perform during the rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

Highlights Seats will be reserved for people from different walks of life at Rajpath

Autorickshaw drivers, construction, sanitation and frontline workers invited for Republic Day event

Unprecedented security arrangements in place in Delhi for Republic Day celebrations

Republic Day 2022 Parade: For the first time ever, the list of people who have been invited to watch the majestic Republic Day 2022 parade at the Rajpath include autorickshaw drivers, construction workers, sanitation workers and frontline workers.

Seats will be reserved for people from different walks of life for the main Republic Day celebrations. However, only 5,000-8,000 are likely to be allowed to attend the event owing to present COVID-19 situation.

A decision on whether chief guests will be there for the Republic Day parade 2022 is yet to be taken by the Ministry of External Affairs, news agency PTI reported quoting senior officials of the defence ministry.

India TV had yesterday inadvertently quoted Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana while reporting that there will be no foreign chief guest from Central Asian countries. The Delhi Police chief had made no such statement and we apologise for the mistake.

ALSO READ: Republic Day 2022 traffic restrictions in Delhi: Check timings, details

Asthana had earlier said that use of para-gliders, para-motors, unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned aircraft systems, micro-light aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters, para-jumping etc have been prohibited in Delhi from January 20 till February 15, news agency ANI reported.

Latest India News