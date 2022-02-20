Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). REET paper leak cases: Journalist arrested by SOG in Rajasthan.

A news channel reporter was arrested on Saturday (February 19) in connection with the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers-2021 (REET) paper leak case, police said.

Based on interrogation of an accused in the case, Narendra, a gram sevak in Jalore district, the role of reporter Bablu Meena was found in the paper leak, Additional Director General of Police, Special Operations Group (SOG), Ashok Rathore said in a statement.

Meena hails from Dausa district and has been associated with a news channel for the last 10 years in Jalore, he said.

Police said he had also appeared in the REET exam.

The SOG has so far arrested 40 people in connection to paper leak incident that occurred in September last year.

