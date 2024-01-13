Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah receive invitation for Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP National president JP Nadda (left), Union Home Minister Amit Shah (center), Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (right)

Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh along with Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) National president JP Nadda on Saturday received invitations to attend the consecration ceremony of the auspicious Ram Temple on January 22. The invitations were hand delivered by Vishwa Hindu Parishad International Working President Alok Kumar and Chairman of Temple Construction Committee Nripendra Mishra.

Sharing the same on social media platform X in Hindi, VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said, "National President of Bharatiya Janata Party, Jagat Prakash Nadda, Defense Minister of India and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Rajnath Singh and Home Minister of India, who has an important contribution in bringing the present status of Ram Temple, Amit Shah, were invited to the consecration of the Ram Temple on 22 January.

He further said, "Jagat Prakash Nadda accepted the invitation and said that he would come. Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh expressed immense happiness over the completion of the temple construction work and the 'Pran Pratishtha' program and said that they will soon decide the date of visit and darshan after discussing with Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra."

Just a day earlier, President Droupadi Murmu received the invitation to the inauguration ceremony. The delegation comprised Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) working president Alok Kumar, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Ram Lal and Ram temple construction committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra.

Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is sending invitations to people and looking over the preparations for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. With only nine days to go for the inauguration ceremony, the Trust is making special arrangements for all the special guests including presenting them the gifts that include 'Ram Raj'. Moreover, as a part of the celebration, on the day of the ceremony, special 'Motichoor Laddus' will also be distributed as 'Prasad' to the guests.

Consecration ceremony

Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scores of chief ministers from NDA-ruled states and more than 6,000 people are scheduled to attend the ceremony in Ayodhya. A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav.

