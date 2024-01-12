President Murmu recieves invitation to attend Ram Mandir consecration on January 22

Follow us on Image Source : ANI President Droupadi Murmu was given an invitation to the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

President Droupadi Murmu was formally invited by a delegation representing the Ram Temple Trust to the inauguration ceremony scheduled to take place in Ayodhya on January 22.

The delegation comprised Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) working president Alok Kumar, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Ram Lal and Ram temple construction committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra.

"Today, Her Excellency the President of India, Smt Draupadi Murmu Ji, was invited for the consecration ceremony at Shri Ram Temple on January 22,” VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said in a post on X.

He also posted a picture of President Murmu receiving the invitation from the delegation. "She expressed immense joy on this and said that she will soon decide the time to come and visit Ayodhya," Bansal added.

Earlier, Yoga guru Ramdev said the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22 will be a glorious moment in history and the culmination of "a 500-year struggle" that saw the "sacrifices by 25 generations".

The Patanjali Yogpeeth founder made the remarks after receiving an invitation from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Wednesday to attend the forthcoming event.

