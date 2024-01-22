Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha: Devotee suffers heart attack, IAF's mobile hospital quick response saves life

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ayodhya: A helicopter showers flowers during the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

In a remarkable incident, a devotee faced a heart attack during the 'Pran Pratishtha' event at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday, and timely medical intervention by the IAF's mobile hospital proved crucial in saving his life. Ramkrishna Srivastava (65) suffered a heart attack inside the temple complex during the 'Pran Pratishtha' event. A rapid response team from the Indian Air Force (IAF), equipped with BHISHM Cube, led by Wing Commander Manish Gupta, swiftly evacuated Srivastava within a minute of the incident.

Critical golden hour utilised

The BHISHM Cube team provided on-site treatment to Srivastava, capitalising on the critical golden hour. The golden hour is the first hour following a traumatic injury or medical event, and its effective utilisation is crucial for successful emergency treatment.

High blood pressure emergency

Initial assessment revealed that Srivastava's blood pressure had surged to a dangerously high level of 210/170 mm Hg. The rapid response team administered preliminary treatment on-site to stabilise the patient's condition.

Transfer to civil hospital for specialised care

Once Srivastava's condition stabilised, he was promptly transferred to the civil hospital for further observation and specialised care. The swift and efficient response by the IAF's mobile hospital played a vital role in ensuring the devotee received timely medical attention.

Mobile hospitals enhancing medical readiness

Two Cube-BHISHM mobile hospitals, part of the Arogya Maitri Disaster Management project, were strategically deployed in Ayodhya to reinforce medical readiness and response capabilities for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. These mobile hospitals are equipped with innovative tools designed to enhance disaster response and provide critical medical support during emergencies.

