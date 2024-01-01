Monday, January 01, 2024
     
Ram Mandir priest retorts to Uddhav Thackeray: ‘Only devotees of Lord Ram’ invited to inauguration event

Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple said that invitations have only been extended to those who are “devotees of Lord Ram”. He was responding to Uddhav Thackeray's remark that he has not received invitation for the inauguration event of Ram Mandir on January 22.

January 01, 2024
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple’s chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das on Sunday reacted to Uddhav Thackeray’s remarks that he was not invited to the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, and said that invitations have only been extended to those who are “devotees of Lord Ram”. Ram Mandir will be inaugurated on January 22 and invitations have been put out to leaders from various parties, to which Thackeray had claimed that he had not received any invitation for the historic event.

“Invitations are only extended to those who are devotees of Lord Ram. It is totally wrong to say that BJP is fighting in the name of Lord Ram, our PM is respected everywhere. He has done immense work under his tenure. This is not politics. This is his devotion,” Acharya Satyendra Das said.

 

More to follow...

 

