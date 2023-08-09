Rajya Sabha Chairman sends breach of rules complaints against Raghav Chadha to privileges committee: Bulletin

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha

Amid the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday forwarded to the privileges committee the complaints of lawmakers alleging Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha named them in a house panel without their consent in breach of rules.

According to a Rajya Sabha bulletin, the chairman received complaints from MPs Sasmit Patra, S Phangnon Konyak, M Thambidurai, and Narhari Amin. In their complaints, the lawmakers alleged that Chadha violated the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business by including their names without their consent in a motion on August 7.

What is accusation against Raghav Chadha?

Chadha had proposed the formation of a Select Committee to examine the 'Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023,' and provided the names of the four MPs. “On consideration of the facts, the Hon’ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha has referred the matter under Rule 203 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to the Committee of Privileges for examination, investigation and report,” the RS bulletin said.

BJP accuses Raghav Chadha of 'forgery'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have also Chadha of "forgery" over the motion moved by him in the Rajya Sabha, stating his action warrants registration of a criminal case. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh announced a probe into the complaints of at least four MPs that their names were included in a proposed select committee of the House for the Delhi services bill without their consent.

It should be noted here that Parliament on August 7 passed the contentious Delhi services bill that gives the Central government control over bureaucrats in the Delhi government with the Rajya Sabha approving it with 131 votes in favour and 102 against.

