Probe ordered over inclusion of MPs names without consent in proposed select committee for Delhi Services Bill

Delhi Services Bill: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Monday assured that a probe into the complaints of five MPs that their names were included in a proposed select committee of the House for the Delhi Services Bill without their consent. A select committee was proposed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha in the Upper House to examine the Delhi services bill.

Five MPs BJP MPs S Phangnon Konyak, Narhari Amin and Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi, AIADMK MP M Thambidurai and BJD MP Dr Sasmit Patra have alleged that their names were included in the proposed select committee on Delhi Services Bill without their consent.

'Matter should be referred to privileges committee'

Following the deputy chairman's announcement of the names to be included in the proposed select committee, Union Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed that five members had raised objections. These members complained that their names had been added to the proposal presented by the AAP leader without their signatures.

Shah demanded that this issue be investigated. Describing it as a violation of the House's privilege, he asserted that the issue should be directed to the privileges committee. "Who all have signed on their behalf is a subject of investigation," Shah said and requested the Chair to record the statements of the complainant members. Shah also attacked the AAP alleging that the party was "committing fraud in parliamentary proceedings".

Chadha's amendment negated by a voice vote

Then three members, including Sasmit Patra of the BJD, M Thambidurai of the AIADMK and S Phangnon Konyak of the BJP, stood up and informed the House that their consent was not taken for the inclusion of their names in the proposed select committee.

To this, the deputy chairman said the complaints of the MPs will be probed. He, however, did not indicate the agency for the probe and the timeframe for completing it.

Chadha's amendment to send the contentious bill to a select committee was negated by a voice vote.

'I will give answer to Privileges Committee'

Reacting to the claims made by MPs, Raghav Chadha said that he will give an answer to Privileges Committee when they send a notice. "Let a notice be given and I will respond to it. No signature (of MPs) is needed," said AAP MP Chadha.

What MPs have to say whose names were mentioned

AIADMK MP M Thambidurai alleged that his fake signature was done on the proposal moved by AAP MP Chandha to send the Delhi Services Bill to the Select Committee. "I have given a letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman referring to the Privilege Committee as to how my name is included in the motion, as I had not signed any document. Therefore, someone may have forged my signature," said Thambidurai.

BJD MP Dr Sasmit Patra said that this is a matter of privilege and we have filed respective complaints. "At the time when resolutions were being moved in the House (during the discussion on the Delhi Services bill), I heard that my name was mentioned in a resolution that was moved by Raghav Chadha. Without taking my prior consent my name can't be put in the resolution. I hope the Chairman of the House will take action. I have given a complaint. Obviously, this is a matter of privilege. All of us have filed our respective complaints," said Patra.

BJP MP Narhari Amin alleged that his name was also included in the proposed select committee on Delhi Services Bill. "Raghav Chadha included my name in Select Committee. He did not talk to me, I did not give consent for this. He has done wrong. I have not given my signature," he said.

Delhi Services Bill passes in Rajya Sabha

The Delhi services bill was passed in Rajya Sabha on Monday. There were 131 votes put in favour of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 while 102 votes were registered against the Bill. The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 seeks to replace an ordinance on the handling of transfers and postings of officials in the Delhi government.

The BJP and its allies got a boost as the BJD and the YSRCP, with nine MPs each, supported the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023. On the other hand, the opposition, which brought a wheelchair-bound former prime minister Manmohan Singh and an ailing Sibhu Soren to the House to shore up its numbers, could manage only 102 votes against the Bill.

During the division of votes on the passage of the Bill, the opposition got less votes than the anticipated 108 votes and the ruling alliance got the support of more than the expected 128-129 MPs.

Rajya Sabha has a current strength of 238 and there are seven vacancies.

The Bill was passed after motions to send the proposed legislation to a select committee of the House, as well as amendments proposed by opposition members, were rejected by voice vote.

(With agencies input)

