Rajpath and Central Vista lawns to be renamed as Kartavya Path

A mirage is seen on Rajpath during a hot summer day, in New Delhi

In a major move, the Modi Government has decided to rename Rajpath and Central Vista lawns as Kartavya Path.

Sources said that NDMC has convened a special meeting on 7th September with the objective of renaming Rajpath and Central Vista lawns as Kartavya Path.

PM Modi in his recent 15th August speech had stressed on the abolition of symbols relating to colonial mindset. In the run-up to 2047, PM has also stressed upon the importance of duties. Both these factors can be seen behind naming of ‘Kartavya Path’.

The entire road and area from the Netaji statue to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be known as Kartavya Path. This is also a message to the ruling class that the era of rulers and subjects is over.

Earlier, as per the ethos of the Modi Government to make nomenclature more people-centric, the name of the road on which PM’s residence is located was also changed from Race Course Road to Lok Kalyan Marg.

