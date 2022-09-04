Central Vista set to welcome visitors with state-wise food stalls, walkways, parking lots | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Revamped Central Vista Avenue stretching from the Vijay Chowk to the India Gate, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

Central Vista project: The revamped Central Vista Avenue is all set for inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 8. The revamped structure will have state-wise food stalls, red granite walkways with greenery all around, vending zones, parking lots, and round-the-clock security. PM Modi will inaugurate the entire stretch from Vijay Chowk to India Gate on Thursday evening. A day later on September 9, the place will be thrown open to the public.

The stretch will open to the public after 20 months. On the day of the inauguration, visitors will not be allowed on the stretch from the India Gate to Man Singh Road, but they can use the remaining part. From September 9, the entire stretch will be thrown open to the general public. The CPWD, an executing agency of the project, has set up five vending zones where 40 vendors each will be allowed and according to the plan, they will not be allowed to sell their items to visitors in the garden area.

A senior official said there would be two blocks near the India Gate and each block has eight shops, adding that some states have shown their interest to set up their food stalls.

Image Source : CENTRALVISTA.GOV.INProposed new pedestrian-friendly walkway at Central Vista Avenue

"Ice cream carts will only be allowed in the vending zones. Although we have not taken any decision, we will ensure that these ice cream trolleys are not allowed along roads," the official said. The official said there would be heavy deployment of police personnel and security guards to ensure that there is no theft and damage to newly-installed facilities. Around 80 security guards will keep an eye on the stretch.

He said that 19 acres of total canal area have been revamped. They have been fitted with infrastructure such as aerators. There are 16 bridges on the entire stretch. Boating will be allowed in two canals -- one near Krishi Bhawan and another one around Vanijya Bhawan.

Image Source : CENTRALVISTA.GOV.INProposed new stepped garden at Central Vista Avenue

He said maintaining cleanliness will be a challenge as people in a large number will throng the Rajpath, which is considered as the most popular public space in the city.

"We appealed to people to maintain cleanliness. Large teams of sanitation workers will be deployed," the official said. Along the Rajpath, the area spreading 3.90 lakh square metre has been developed with greenery all around. Also, the new red granite walkways spreading 15.5 km have been created, replacing bajri sand that lined the ground earlier.

Another official said that parking space for 1,125 vehicles have been created in the entire stretch. A parking space for 35 buses have been created near the India Gate.

Image Source : CENTRALVISTA.GOV.INProposed canal center at Central Vista Avenue

Seventy-four historic light poles and all chain links have been restored. Over 900 new light poles have been installed. Concrete bollards have been replaced with over 1,000 white sandstone bollards to maintain the precinct's character.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista -- the nation's power corridor -- envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping the three-km Rajpath, a new prime minister's residence and office, and a new vice-president's enclave.

