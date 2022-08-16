Tuesday, August 16, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Rajasthan: Weather office issues heavy rain warning for THESE areas

Rajasthan: Weather office issues heavy rain warning for THESE areas

Rajasthan: On Tuesday, Jaipur recorded rain almost throughout the day. Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall occurred in most parts of the state.

PTI Reported By: PTI Jaipur Published on: August 16, 2022 22:43 IST
Rajasthan: Weather office issues heavy rain warning for
Image Source : PTI Rajasthan: Weather office issues heavy rain warning for THESE areas

Rajasthan weather: Rains lashed Rajasthan on Tuesday with the weather department forecast showing isolated places in the state may receive heavy to very heavy showers on August 17.

On Tuesday, Jaipur recorded rain almost throughout the day. Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall occurred in most parts of the state.

According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, from Tuesday morning till 5.30 pm, Ajmer recorded 10.8 mm rainfall, Bhilwara 13 mm, Alwar 3 mm, Jaipur 7.6 mm, Pilani 1.9 mm, Kota 30 mm, Barmer 12.6 mm, Jodhpur 14.4 mm, Bikaner 1.4 mm, Churu 7.4 mm, Anta 33 mm, Chittorgarh 23 mm, Dungarpur 20.5 mm, Sirohi 36 mm and Tonk 7.5 mm.

The weather office attributed the ongoing spell of rain to the low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal. Due to this effect, there is a strong possibility of heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in the state on August 17, it added. 

Related Stories
Rajasthan: Drunk air hostess, friends create ruckus at restaurant in Jaipur; arrested

Rajasthan: Drunk air hostess, friends create ruckus at restaurant in Jaipur; arrested

Rajasthan: Dalit boy beaten to death by teacher in Jalore, accused arrested

Rajasthan: Dalit boy beaten to death by teacher in Jalore, accused arrested

Lumpy skin disease spreads to 15 districts of Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot

Lumpy skin disease spreads to 15 districts of Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot

 

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News