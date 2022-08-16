Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan: Weather office issues heavy rain warning for THESE areas

Rajasthan weather: Rains lashed Rajasthan on Tuesday with the weather department forecast showing isolated places in the state may receive heavy to very heavy showers on August 17.

On Tuesday, Jaipur recorded rain almost throughout the day. Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall occurred in most parts of the state.

According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, from Tuesday morning till 5.30 pm, Ajmer recorded 10.8 mm rainfall, Bhilwara 13 mm, Alwar 3 mm, Jaipur 7.6 mm, Pilani 1.9 mm, Kota 30 mm, Barmer 12.6 mm, Jodhpur 14.4 mm, Bikaner 1.4 mm, Churu 7.4 mm, Anta 33 mm, Chittorgarh 23 mm, Dungarpur 20.5 mm, Sirohi 36 mm and Tonk 7.5 mm.

The weather office attributed the ongoing spell of rain to the low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal. Due to this effect, there is a strong possibility of heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in the state on August 17, it added.

