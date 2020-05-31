Image Source : AP Rajasthan Unlock 1 Guidelines: Govt offices to function with full capacity; markets, salons to reopen

The Rajasthan Government on Sunday issued guidelines for the 5th phase of lockdown for the period of June 1 to June 30.

The new guidelines for "unlocking" the state includes opening of shops, beauty parlours, community parks while following proper social distancing and other precautions. It stated that the government offices will be allowed to function with full strength.

Apart from Rajasthan, various other states released its guidelines on unlock phase 1 after Home Ministry on Saturday issued new advisories for states, UTs on 3-phased unlock plan.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra has also issued guidelines for government offices, staff calling for mandatory thermal screening, use of sanitisers and social distancing. According to new guidelines, all Maharashtra government employees will have to wear a 3 ply mask or surgical mask while working in the office.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage