Rajasthan: Sariska registers highest tiger population at 30 in 3 decades after birth of two cubs

Follow us on Image Source : ASHOK GEHLOT/TWITTER The newborn cubs appeared to be 3-4 months old

The tiger population in the Sariska Tiger Reserve, located in Rajasthan's Alwar district, rose to 30, its highest mark in three decades, after the birth of two cubs.

A photograph of the newborn cubs with their mother, identified as ST-19, was captured on July 6. It was shared by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday.

Sharing his happiness in a tweet, Gehlot said, "I received the good news of the birth of two cubs. Now, the number of tigers in the Sariska Tiger Reserve has increased to 30."

He also asserted that his government remains committed to conservation of tigers, which are "important for the environment."

Forest department officials informed that the cubs appeared to be three to four months old, PTI reported. The father of these cubs was identified as the male tiger ST-18.

"The movement of the tigress and the cubs is being monitored," the sources added.

(with agencies input)

ALSO READ | MP: Tiger hunts elderly man in Indore; Forest department refuses to declare it as man-eater

Latest India News