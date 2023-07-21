'Punished for speaking truth': BJP slams Rajasthan CM for sacking minister Rajendra Gudha who exposed govt

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan: The BJP has lashed out at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for sacking his own minister Rajendra Singh Gudha after he questioned the government over crimes against women in wake of the Manipur woman paraded naked incident.

Rajendra Singh Gudha was sacked after he made a statement in the state assembly asking the government to look within before making comments on the Manipur incident.

"The way cases of crime against women have increased in Rajasthan, instead of talking about Manipur, we should first look at our own backyard," Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha said in the state assembly.

However, the minister was sacked by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot later on Friday evening.

Lashing out at the CM Gehlot-led Congress government, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "...Sometime ago I shared a video about how Rajender Gudha, a minister in Ashok Gehlot's government, standing in Rajasthan assembly exposed his own government and said that the condition of women in Rajasthan is pathetic and the law and order situation in Rajasthan has collapsed & we should not talk about Manipur."

"Rajasthan should take care of its own affairs... it is confirmed that he has been removed... means the person who speaks the truth will get punished... This has been done at the behest of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra..." Shehzad Poonawalla said.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also questioned the Rajasthan government saying, "CM does not have the courage to accept the truth! When his minister Rajendra Gudha told the truth in the assembly, Gehlot felt so bad that he removed him from the post."

Speaking on the matter, BJP State Incharge in Rajasthan, Arun Singh said, "it clearly shows that Gehlot knows that his government will not last long."

Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, Rajendra Rathore said, "Rajendra Singh Gudha put forth his point in the Assembly that rape of women brings shame to the Rajasthan government. After that he was dismissed."

