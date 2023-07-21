Manipur viral video: Four accused in women paraded naked incident sent to 11-day police custody

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO One of the accused in the Manipur woman paraded naked incident.

Manipur women paraded naked incident: Four people including the main accused who have been arrested in the case so far have been sent to 11-day police custody. The accused have been arrested after a May 4 video went viral on social media showing 2-3 women were being paraded naked, molested and allegedly gang-raped in Manipur amid unrest between two communities in the state.

The incident has been condemned by the Prime Minister who said that it's a shame for the people of the country. The Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said that the accused will be dealt strictly and they are even considering for a capital punishment.

Why Manipur is facing violence?

Manipur has been rocked by ethnic strife since early May.

More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

Manipuris treat women as their mother, incident tarnished state's image, says CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said the people of the state consider “women as their mother” but the miscreants who attacked and stripped two tribal women naked in May, whose video has drawn nation-wide condemnation, has “tarnished the state’s reputation.”

The chief minister said protests were launched across the northeastern state to condemn the incident.

Singh was referring to the viral video that surfaced two days ago, in which two tribal women were seen being paraded naked and molested by a group of men. Four of them were arrested on Thursday.

“People of Manipur consider women their mother, but some miscreants have done this and tarnished our reputation. We have launched protests to condemn the incident across the state, both in valley areas and the hills,” he said.

Singh said that people are demanding that the culprits get the strictest punishment.

With inputs from PTI

ALSO READ | Manipur violence: House of main accused who paraded women naked set on fire | VIDEO

ALSO READ | Govt ready to discuss Manipur May 4 video incident, but Opposition not serious: Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha

Latest India News