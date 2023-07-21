Govt ready to discuss Manipur May 4 video incident, but Opposition not serious: Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha

Manipur horror: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the Central government is ready to have a discussion in Lok Sabha on May 4 incident in Manipur. The Union Minister also calimed that the Opposition is not serious about having discussion on Manipur violence.

‘We do want a discussion in Parliament’

"Manipur incident is definitely very serious and understanding the situation, PM himself has said that what happened in Manipur has put the entire nation to shame. PM has said that strictest action will be taken over the incident. We do want a discussion in Parliament over Manipur,” said Singh amid the uproar in Lok Sabha over the Manipur situation.

‘Opposition is not serious over Manipur’

“I had said this in the All Party Meeting and I reiterate this in the Parliament that we want a discussion in the House over Manipur. But I see that there are a few political parties that unnecessarily want to create a situation here so that the discussion on Manipur can't take place. I am clearly levelling allegations that this Opposition is not serious over Manipur as they should have been,” he added.

