Friday, July 21, 2023
     
Parliament Monsoon Session Live: 'We want PM to speak inside Parliament,' says Priyanka Chaturvedi

Parliament Monsoon Session: Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha failed to execute any business as opposition members caused uproar over the situation in Manipur regardless of the government's assurance that it was ready to discuss the issue in both Houses on Thursday.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: July 21, 2023 9:30 IST
Monsoon session
Image Source : PTI Statue of Maharana Pratap at the Parliament House complex on the first day of the Monsoon session, in New Delhi.

Parliament Monsoon Session: The first day of the Monsoon session, the violence in Manipur rocked both Houses of Parliament on Thursday. The opposition demanded a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a discussion about the situation in the northeastern state. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha failed to execute any business as opposition members caused uproar over the situation in Manipur regardless of the government's assurance that it was ready to discuss the issue in both Houses.

The meeting began a day after a video of two women being marched naked by a mob on May 4 in a Manipur village became a web sensation, setting off a cross country shock. With the opposition MPs yelling trademarks, for example, "Manipur" and "Manipur is burning", Parliament saw incessant deferments before at long last dismissing for the afternoon.

 

Live updates :Parliament Monsoon Session

  • Jul 21, 2023 9:27 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

