Manipur violence: House of main accused who paraded women naked set on fire | VIDEO

Two days after a video showing two women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur, locals set fire to the house of Huerim Heradas Singh, one of the alleged accused seen in the viral video. The incident occurred in a village in the Kangpokpi district one day after ethnic violence broke out on May 3 in the northeastern state. The horrifying footage, on the other hand, only came to light on Wednesday and went viral after the internet ban was lifted.

The video, which surfaced on Wednesday, was purportedly shot in Kangpokpi locale on May 4, a day after the rough episode in the state during a meeting. A group of men continued to sexually assault two Kuki-zomi women as they were paraded naked in the video.

Following the occurrence in the Meitei-ruled valley region of Thoubal, an objection was documented at a police headquarters in the bordering Kangpokpi district and a zero FIR was lodged. The case was then sent to the police headquarters in Thoubal.

Up until this point, four accused have been arrested in connection with the incident, Manipur police said, adding that all efforts are in progress to nab the other accused. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first remarks on the incident, assured the nation that the culprits of the wrongdoing won't be saved.

"I want to assure the countrymen that no criminal will be spared. The law will take full force, one step after another, with all its might. What has happened to the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven," he said.

CM N Biren Singh said in a tweet that a thorough probe is in progress into the occurrence and guaranteed strict action, including the death penalty.

