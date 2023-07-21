Manipur video: 'Nothing is more important to us than...,' reacts Gehlot after PM Modi's appeal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi with Ashok Gehlot

Following the Manipur naked girl parading video, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the chief ministers to make strict law and order rules in all states. The video of the incident of May 4 which became viral triggered nationwide outrage. However, it also led to BJP and the Congress engaging in a verbal duel with the Opposition questioning the timing of the video surfacing on social media ahead of the Parliament's Monsoon Session.

Ahead of the session, Modi told reporters that the guilty in the "shameful" incident will not be spared and will face the full might of the law no matter who they were. The Prime Minister appealed to all chief ministers to further strengthen the law and order mechanism in their respective states and take the most stringent action, especially in the cases of crimes against women.

Reacting to PM's appeal, Congress-ruled Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said, "Nothing is more important to us than the safety and dignity of women. After the gruesome gang rape in Jodhpur, the three accused were arrested in just two hours. Whereas BJP took 77 days to nab just one accused in the shameful incident of Manipur." He also berated the reaction time of both parties to such henious crime. "Time to answer on crime: Congress - two hours, BJP - 77 days"