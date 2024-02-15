Man enters lions' enclosure to take selfie in Andhra zoo, gets mauled to death

Follow us on Image Source : ISTOCK The image has been used for representative purposes only.

A tragic incident was reported from the Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park (SVZP) in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati where a man was fatally attacked by a a lion after he entered the enclosure on Thursday. The victim was identified as 34-year-old Prahlad Gujjar, a resident of Bansur municipality in Alwar district of Rajasthan. During his visit to the zoo, he ignored safety protocols and ventured into the lions' enclosure with the intention of taking a selfie, the officials said.

Despite the vigilant efforts of the watcher on duty, the man managed to scale a large wall and enter the restricted area accessible only to caretakers and medical staff, they said.

Man was killed by lion named 'Dongalpur'

Tragically, before the caretaker could intervene, Gujjar was mauled to death by a lion named 'Dongalpur'. Meanwhile, the local police have registered a case and a post-mortem will be conducted to determine whether Gujjar was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Additionally, efforts are underway to contact Gujjar's family, as he had visited the zoo alone.

