Rajasthan: 5 dead, several injured including children after cylinder bursts in Jodhpur wedding

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Scene from accident

Rajasthan : At least 5 people died, including 3 children and 2 women, while several others were injured after a cylinder burst in Jodhpur's Bhungra village late Thursday evening.

According to police, 51 people who had been referred to the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jaipur, sustained 35 to 60 per cent burns while 11 sustained 80-100 per cent burns.

Earlier, the district collector of Bhungra village, Himanshu Gupta said that 42 people had sustained injuries and were undergoing treatment.

Further details are awaited.

This is a breaking copy.

Latest India News