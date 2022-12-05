Madhya Pradesh: 6 dead, 10 injured after bus rams into people in Ratlam

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The condition of eight of them is critical.

Madhya Pradesh : In another incident of speed-driving, at least six people were killed while ten others were injured in Ratlam district on Sunday evening when a truck rammed into a group of people standing at a roadside bus stop.

According to the police, the condition of eight people out of the ten remains critical. Prima facie, the truck driver lost control of the vehicle after it suffered a tyre burst.

The incident took place at a traffic intersection near Satrunda village on Ratlam-Lebad Road, about 30 km away from the Ratlam district headquarters. District Collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi said six persons were killed and ten others were injured. The condition of eight of them is critical.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Tiwari said the truck has been impounded and the driver was detained later. Vishal, one of the injured, said the speeding truck crushed at least 20 people.

According to eyewitnesses, people ran helter-skelter as the truck ploughed into them. A couple of mangled bodies lay scattered on the road, they said. The injured persons include six women and a five-year-old girl, officials said. "Two among the six deceased are women. Four deceased have been identified so far," they added.

(with inputs from PTI)

