Madhya Pradesh: Two killed, five injured as bus rams into vehicles after driver suffered heart attack | VIDEO

Madhya Pradesh accident: In a tragic incident, at least two persons were killed and five others sustained injury when a driver of a bus lost control of the vehicle after suffering a heart attack in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district.

According to Gohalpur police station in-charge Vijay Tiwari, the incident took place when the public transport bus stopped at the traffic signal at Damoh Naka Square on Friday, November 2.

The bus's 50-year-old driver, Hardevpal Singh, suffered a heart attack and lost control, causing the vehicle to move further and crush some vehicles at the signal, including an e-rickshaw and motorcycles.

The CCTV footage of the incident has emerged showing the bus crushing vehicles. The bus could only stop after a motorcycle got stuck in one of its wheels.

When people went into the bus, they found the driver slumped on the steering wheel, Tiwari said, adding that Singh was declared dead at a hospital.

In addition, a 62-year-old man, who was on a motorcycle sustained injuries and died during treatment, while five others were injured in the accident, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)

