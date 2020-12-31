Image Source : PTI Rajasthan: Section 144 imposed in Jhalawar's Radi after crows die due to avian flu (Representational Image)

Jhalawar district administration has imposed Section 144 in the affected area in Radi, Rajasthan after many crows have died due to avian flu in the area. A Rapid Response Team has been constituted for sampling and probe. Samples to be collected from poultry farms and poultry shops in the area closed temporarily.

Jhalawar District Collector said that If bird flu is found to have infected poultry in a chicken farm then the chickens will be culled and suitable compensation will be given.

What is Avian Flu?

Avian influenza is a disease caused by infection with avian (bird) influenza (flu) Type A viruses. These viruses occur naturally among wild aquatic birds worldwide and can infect domestic poultry and other bird and animal species. Avian flu viruses do not normally infect humans. However, sporadic human infections with avian flu viruses have occurred.

Last year, thousands of migratory birds of about ten species were found dead around Sambhar Lake, the country's largest inland saltwater lake near Jaipur, Rajasthan. Officials said they suspect water contamination as one of the reasons for the deaths but were awaiting viscera test reports.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 patients at five times higher risk of death than those with flu: Study

Latest India News