Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan Crisis: Supreme Court will hear assembly speaker's appeal on July 27

Rajasthan Crisis: Supreme Court will hear Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker's appeal against Rajasthan High Court on July 27. Assembly Speaker CP Joshi had issued disqualification notices against Sachin Pilot and 18 Congress MLAs but Rajasthan High Court had ordered 'Status Quo' on the execution of the notices on July 24.

The status quo ordered by Rajasthan High Court on July 24 came as shot in the arm for Sachin Pilot camp which currently seems to be on shaky grounds as compared to that of Ashok Gehlot.

The political tussle in Rajasthan is not yet over. Ashok Gehlot, confident in his numbers, addressed Congress Legislative Party meeting on Saturday (July 25). He put up a brave front and said that he will approach the Prime Minister and even the President to convey the stability of his government. MLAs of Ashok Gehlot camp are still camped at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur in order to block any attempt of poaching.

No major statement has been forthcoming from Sachin Pilot.

Ashok Gehlot and his MLAs had a face-off with Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra over convening of assembly session. Gehlot assertively requested the Governor to convene the assembly session but the Governor said on Friday that he needed to consult officials as the matter in connection to the assembly MLAs was in the Supreme Court. Gehlot camp held a dharna at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur on Friday. Gehlot said on Friday that if people of Rajasthan 'gheraoed' the Raj Bhawan, his government would not be responsible for it.

On Saturday, a BJP delegation met Governor Mishra and protested what they called was a "threat" given by Gehlot to the Governor.

