Monday, May 18, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 140 fresh cases, state's tally rises 5342; death toll at 133

Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 140 fresh cases, state's tally rises 5342; death toll at 133

After 140 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 5342 on Monday. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in 1597 confirmed infections.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 18, 2020 10:58 IST
Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 140 fresh cases, state's tally rises 5342; death toll at 133
Image Source : INDIA TV

Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 140 fresh cases, state's tally rises 5342; death toll at 133

After 140 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 5342 on Monday. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in 1597 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 5342 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with30,706 according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far: 

District Number of Cases
Ajmer 233
Alwar 33
Bharatpur 123
Bhilwara 43
Banswara 68
Bikaner  41
Barmer 17
Churu 33
Dausa 32
Dholpur 24
Dungarpur 36
Jaipur 1597
Jaisalmer 47
Jhunjhunu 54
Jodhpur 986
Jhalawar 48
Karauli 9
Kota 319
Nagaur 158
Pali 113
Pratapgarh 4
Sikar 26
Tonk 144
Udaipur 336
Italian  2

India coronavirus cases have crossed 96,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 96,169 including 3,029 deaths while 36,824 have recovered, according to the figures released by the health ministry on Monday.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X