Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 140 fresh cases, state's tally rises 5342; death toll at 133

After 140 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 5342 on Monday. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in 1597 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 5342 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with30,706 according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far:

District Number of Cases Ajmer 233 Alwar 33 Bharatpur 123 Bhilwara 43 Banswara 68 Bikaner 41 Barmer 17 Churu 33 Dausa 32 Dholpur 24 Dungarpur 36 Jaipur 1597 Jaisalmer 47 Jhunjhunu 54 Jodhpur 986 Jhalawar 48 Karauli 9 Kota 319 Nagaur 158 Pali 113 Pratapgarh 4 Sikar 26 Tonk 144 Udaipur 336 Italian 2

India coronavirus cases have crossed 96,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 96,169 including 3,029 deaths while 36,824 have recovered, according to the figures released by the health ministry on Monday.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage