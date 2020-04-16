Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 25 new cases, state's tally mounts to 1101; death toll at 3

After 25 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state rose to 1101 on Thursday. According to the state's health department, Out of 25 news cases, 1 in Ajmer, 1 in Bikaner, 2 in Jhunjhunu, 10 in Jodhpur and 11 in Tonk were reported. Among the total people infected, 147 have recovered and 3 have passed away. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 476 confirmed infections.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far:

District Number of Cases Ajmer 6 Alwar 7 Bharatpur 20 Bhilwara 28 Banswara 53 Bikaner 35 Barmer 1 Churu 14 Dausa 12 Dholpur 1 Dungarpur 5 Jaipur 476 Jaisalmer 30 Jhunjhunu 35 Jodhpur 112 Jhalawar 17 Karauli 3 Kota 64 Nagaur 7 Pali 2 Pratapgarh 2 Sikar 1 Tonk 70 Udaipur 4 Italian 2

India coronavirus cases have crossed 12,000-mark taking confirmed cases toll to 12,380 including 414 deaths while 1,489 patients have recovered from the deadly disease, as per health ministry's figures released on Thursday.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 Live Updates: Top Headlines This Hour

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage