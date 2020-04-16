Thursday, April 16, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 25 new cases, state's tally mounts to 1101; death toll at 3

Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 25 new cases, state's tally mounts to 1101; death toll at 3

After 25 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state rose to 1101 on Thursday. According to the state's health department, Out of 25 news cases, 1 in Ajmer, 1 in Bikaner, 2 in Jhunjhunu, 10 in Jodhpur and 11 in Tonk were reported.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 16, 2020 10:12 IST
Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 25 new cases, state's tally mounts to 1101; death toll at 3
Image Source : INDIA TV

Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 25 new cases, state's tally mounts to 1101; death toll at 3

After 25 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state rose to 1101 on Thursday. According to the state's health department, Out of 25 news cases, 1 in Ajmer, 1 in Bikaner, 2 in Jhunjhunu, 10 in Jodhpur and 11 in Tonk were reported. Among the total people infected, 147 have recovered and 3 have passed away. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 476 confirmed infections. 

Here is the list of cases in the state so far: 

District Number of Cases
Ajmer 6
Alwar 7
Bharatpur 20
Bhilwara 28
Banswara 53
Bikaner  35
Barmer 1
Churu 14
Dausa 12
Dholpur 1
Dungarpur 5
Jaipur 476
Jaisalmer 30
Jhunjhunu 35
Jodhpur 112
Jhalawar 17
Karauli 3
Kota 64
Nagaur 7
Pali 2
Pratapgarh 2
Sikar 1
Tonk 70
Udaipur 4
Italian  2

India coronavirus cases have crossed 12,000-mark taking confirmed cases toll to 12,380 including 414 deaths while 1,489 patients have recovered from the deadly disease, as per health ministry's figures released on Thursday.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 Live Updates: Top Headlines This Hour

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X