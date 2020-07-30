Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan crisis: Congress MLAs to camp together till the assembly session

Rajasthan Congress is closing its ranks for what can be a mega showdown on the day of the assembly session. Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has called assembly session on August 14 and it is likely that confidence vote will be held. The Congress MLAs will now camp together till the assembly session. The MLAa are staying in a hotel in Jaipur for the last fortnight. The step has been taken apparently to avoid poaching of the MLAs by the BJP.

"All legislators will remain united and stay together till August 14," Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi said after the CLP meeting chaired by Gehlot. He was quoted by PTI

After rebuffing a Cabinet proposal three times, Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday agreed to convene a session of the Vidhan Sabha on August 14.

Gehlot and his now sacked deputy Sachin Pilot are locked in a tussle for power in the state.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Quick Highlights:

The step is being taken to avoid poaching of MLAs.

Assembly session is scheduled to take place on August 14.

Confidence vote is likely to take place.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Altogether, there are 107 Congress MLAs in the 200-member assembly, but Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident MLAs have openly defied a party whip.

At one point, Pilot claimed that 30 Congress MLAs were with him. But the Gehlot camp claims that with the support of independents and allies it has the majority support in the House.

The Congress numbers include six Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs who merged as a group with the ruling party after the 2018 assembly polls. The merger is now being challenged in the high court by the BSP and a BJP MLA.

The BJP has 72 MLAs in the House.

While saying that the loyalist MLAs will stay together till the session begins, Mahesh Joshi did not clarify whether they will continue at the same hotel.

"It will be decided where to stay," he told reporters. But he ruled out any location outside the state.

Joshi said the minister will take care of their departments during this period, adding that they have been going to the Secretariat.

Before the CLP meeting a core group discussed the Gehlot group’s strategy.

The 19 MLAs in the rival Sachin Pilot camp are also said to be camping together at hotels in Guragon near Delhi.

The Gehlot camp had indicated that it may seek a vote of confidence when the House meets, but refused to specifically state that this is a part of the session’s agenda.

(With PTI inputs)

Watch | 'We have full majority': Rajasthan Minister Pratap Khachariyawas

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage