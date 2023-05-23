Sachin Pilot summoned to Delhi, may meet Congress chief Kharge amid tussle with CM Gehlot

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Sachin Pilot

Pilot vs Gehlot: Dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot has been summoned to Delhi on Tuesday evening. Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Randhawa has also been called to Delhi. If reports are to be believed, both leaders may meet with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge regarding the unrest internal feud in Rajasthan. Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have been engaged in a power tussle since 2020.

Pilot on May 11 had launched a 125-kilometre 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' from Ajmer to Jaipur to raise the issue of corruption during the previous BJP regime led by Vasundhara Raje and cases of paper leaks in government recruitment exams. Following the summons, Pilot cancelled his tour and left for Delhi. He was to carry forward Yatra to Karauli today.

He also demanded disbanding of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and its reconstitution, compensation for those affected by government job exam paper leak cases, and a high-level probe into charges of corruption he has levelled against the previous BJP government.

"If action is not taken by this month-end on these three demands, an agitation will be launched across the state," the former deputy chief minister told a rally.

