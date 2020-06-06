Image Source : AP/FILE Rajasthan becomes 5th state to cross 10,000 coronavirus cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Rajasthan crossed the 10,000-mark with 218 deaths reported till Friday night. The state has become fifth in the country to cross the figure of 10,000 after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Gujarat.

Rajasthan now has a cumulative 10,084 positive patients, out of which 7,359 have recovered. A total of 6,818 have been discharged, leaving behind 2,507 active cases.

Out of the 10,084 cases, 2,913 are migrants who have come from different states during the lockdown. The state so far has collected 4,80,910 samples out of which results of 5,477 samples are awaited.

All 33 districts of the state stand infected with COVID-19 while Jaipur stands on top with 2,152 COVID-19 patients, which is followed by Jodhpur where 1,706 patients have been reported positive.

Udaipur has 577 patients, Pali has 573 patients, Kota (503), Bharatpur (546), Ajmer (362), Alwar (82), Banswara (85), Baran (57), Barmer (105), Bhilwara (163), Bikaner (109), Bundi (4), Chittaurgarh (188), Churu (142), Dausa (62), Dholpur (65), Dungarpur (373), Ganganagar (7), Hanumangarh (30), Jaisalmer (74), Jalore (168), Jhalawar (326), Jhunjhunu (157), Karauli (20), Kota (503), Nagaur (490), Pali (573), Pratapgarh (14), Rajsamand (160), Sikar (260), Sawai Madhopur (24), Sikar (260), Sirohi (191) and Tonk has 169 positive cases.

(With inputs from IANS)

