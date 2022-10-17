Rajasthan ACB arrests 2 Gujarat police personnel for seeking bribe from Udaipur resident

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PIC The accused has asked for a bribe of Rs 1.10 lakh from the complainant

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Sunday arrested two Gujarat Police personnel from Gandhinagar allegedly for taking a bribe of Rs 1.10 lakh from a Rajasthan resident to grant him undue favour in a case, officials said.

The man had filed a complaint with the Udaipur unit of the ACB alleging the accused policemen were harassing him through a police case lodged against him in Rakhial police station in Gujarat.

ACB Director General Bhagwan Lal Soni said in a statement that after verification of the complaint, a team on Sunday arrested head constables Mahesh Bhai Choudhary and Bharatbhai Patel of Rakhial police station in Gandhinagar.

They were arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.10 lakh from the complainant, he said, adding the accused had initially allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh from the complainant.

He said a case has been registered under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the accused are being interrogated.

