'Play Hanuman Chalisa tomorrow if you hear loudspeakers blaring azan': Raj Thackeray's appeal to all Hindus

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray.

Highlights Raj Thackeray has asked all Hindus to play Hanuman Chalisa tomorrow if azan is played on loudspeaker

Raj Thackeray made this statement while pressing on his earlier loudspeaker removal ultimatum

MNS chief issued statement after a case was filed against him over his Aurangabad speech

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday appealed to all Hindus to play Hanuman Chalisa on louspeakers in those very places if they hear the loudspeakers blaring the azan on May 4 (tomorrow), reiterating his earlier deadline on removal of loudspeakers atop Mosques.

"I appeal to all Hindus that tomorrow, the 4th of May, if you hear the loudspeakers blaring the azan; in those very places, play the Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers! That's when they will realise, the hindrance of these loudspeakers," Raj Thackeray said.

"...the Hindu festivals are restricted by silent zones under the facade of schools and hospitals being around. However, masjids are exempt from such restrictions. Which part of our Constitution states this? That's why, I appeal to all Hindus to... make them hear our Hanuman Chalisa. All local mandals and vigilant citizens should start a signature drive against it and submit the appeal letter with signatures daily to the local police station," MNS chief said.

"If one hears the masjids playing the loudspeakers, the citizens should dial 100 and lodge a complaint. One must complain everyday. I wholeheartedly welcome the decision by all those masjids who have made an effort to stop using the loudspeakers, keeping in mind the misuse and disturbance caused by it," Raj added.

However, Raj Thackeray also appealed to "...Hindu brothers not to cause any inconvenience to all those masjids."

"I appeal to CM of Maharashtra that years ago, Shivsena Chief Hindu Hriday Samrat Shri Balasaheb Thackeray had stated that 'all loudspeakers need to silenced..." he further said.

"...Are you going to listen to this? Or are you going to follow what non-religious Sharad Pawar who is responsible to keep you in power?" Raj Thackeray asked.

Full text of Raj Thackeray's letter

My dear Countrymen and Hindu brothers, sisters and mothers, We had already conveyed to the government to remove the loudspeakers by the 4th

of May. However, the government stands very feeble on this issue. In our country, many are giving references of the Supreme Court order. Due to the loudspeakers being used under the name of religion, the elderly, the sick, children, students etc are definitely disturbed and keeping this issue in mind, the Supreme Court has taken a decision.

As per this order, loudspeakers cannot be used from 10 pm to 6 am. Every religion can use the loudspeakers only for the duration of their festival days. It is not supposed to be used for 365 days. If you need to use the loudspeaker, the permission has to be taken on a daily basis. The Supreme Court has set time and decibel limits on the usage of loudspeakers. I am stating the limits set by the Supreme Court:- The loudspeakers usage decibel

limit should be between 10 decibel and maximum 45-55 decibels. Please note that 10 decibels relates to the whispers that we have amongst ourselves. 55 decibels is equivalent to the sound of our kitchen mixer.

The issue is that, the loudspeakers are unauthorised. In fact, many of the masjids too are unauthorised. How is it possible that the government has given authorised permissions to unauthorised Masjids to use loudspeakers? And if permissions are being granted, then Hindu temples also need to be given permissions to play the loudspeakers.

Basically, this is not a religious issue but a social one. People of every religion of this country are exposed to noise pollution. This very fact needs to be taken into consideration by all the governments of this country.

Which religion propagates, assembling and sitting on the middle of the roads to pray and cause immense traffic jams? This is the main reason for my statements to the Muslim community that this is a social issue affecting the public.

Kindly take cognizance of the same. If steps are taken to turn this social issue into a religious one, then we too can give a befitting reply. I appeal to all Hindus that tomorrow, the 4th of May, if you hear the loudspeakers blaring with azan; in those very places, play the Hanuman Chalisa on the Loudspeakers! That's when they will realise, the hindrance of these loudspeakers! I appeal to the police force to show that this country is governed by 'law and order' They should maintain and follow the law. The unauthorised masjids, loudspeakers and the prayers being held on the middle of the roads, need to be addressed duly by law.

The Hindu festivals are restricted by silent zones under the facade of schools and hospitals being around. However, masjids are exempt from such restrictions. Which part of our Constitution states this? That's why, I appeal to all Hindus that,

Make them hear our Hanuman Chalisa. All local mandals and vigilant citizens should start a signature drive against it and submit the appeal letter with signatures daily to the local police station. If one hears the masjids playing the loudspeakers, the citizens should dial 100 and lodge a complaint. One must complain everyday. I wholeheartedly welcome the decision by all those masjids who have made an effort to stop using the loudspeakers, keeping in mind the misuse and disturbance caused by it. I also appeal to my Hindu brothers not to cause any inconvenience to all those masjids.

ALSO READ | Loudspeaker row: Case registered against Raj Thackeray after his 'ultimatum' speech

ALSO READ | 'Don't wait for anyone's permission', Maha CM Thackeray's order to police amid loudspeaker row

Latest India News