Loudspeaker row: Case registered against Raj Thackeray after his 'ultimatum' speech

Loudspeaker row: A case has been registered on Tuesday against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray in Aurangabad against speech on May 1st.

Aurangabad Police said that they registered the case after watching his videos of the public rally.

Maharashtra police chief Rajnish Seth said the Aurangabad police commissioner will take appropriate legal action against Raj Thackeray over his speech against loudspeakers atop mosques.

“Aurangabad CP is looking into the speech. He will take whatever legal action that is needed,” Seth told reporters, two days after Thackeray, at a rally in Aurangabad, called for “silencing” loudspeakers from the mosques from May 4.

Seth met state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil earlier on Tuesday and the two, along with senior police officials, reviewed the law-and-order situation ahead of the MNS chief’s deadline.

“Maharashtra police are capable of handling any kind of law-and-order situation. SRPF and Home Guards have been deployed in the state,” Seth said. “I appeal everyone to maintain peace,” he added.

Raj Thackeray's ultimatum

On Sunday, the MNS leader held a mega rally in Aurangabad and reminded Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to bring down all loudspeakers atop mosques in the state reiterating his May 3 deadline while terming the issue a social one and not religious.

"It's now or never.... All loudspeakers must be removed after May 3. After (Ramzan) Eid.... From May 4, I will not listen to anybody. All Hindus will blare out Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques at double volume," Raj thundered, at a well-attended rally in the tourist centre of Aurangabad.

