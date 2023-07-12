Rahul Gandhi to shift to South Delhi's Nizamuddin East B2 locality: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : AP Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, is likely to move to the Nizamuddin East B2 neighborhood in South Delhi. The family of former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit owns the house, where she spent her final years. The latest development occurs months after Rahul Gandhi was asked to leave his official bungalow following his disqualification as an MP.

After being disqualified from the Lok Sabha on April 22, Gandhi left his official bungalow and temporarily moved in with his mother, but he had been looking for a new home.

The 1,500 square foot home, which looks out over the lush Humayun's Tomb, a 16th-century Mughal mausoleum, will stand in contrast to Gandhi's 19-year-old home, a large Lutyens bungalow in Delhi's Tughlaq Lane.

The Dargah of the 13th-century Sufi saint Khwaja Nizamuddin Auliya is a few hundred meters from the house. When Gandhi arrived in Delhi during the final week of December, he prayed at the dargah.

3BHK flat belongs to former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit

In 1991, Dikshit bought the house in Nizamuddin East. She was the Delhi chief minister from 1998 to 2013 and momentarily the governor of Kerala in 2014, an office she quit after the NDA government came into power.

After her time as governor of Kerala, she moved into the Nizamuddin East house and remained there until her death.

