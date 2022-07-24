Sunday, July 24, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India's Security, youth's future in danger with new experiment of PM's laboratory: Rahul Gandhi on Agnipath

India's Security, youth's future in danger with new experiment of PM's laboratory: Rahul Gandhi on Agnipath

India witnessed protests after the announcement of the scheme that seeks to recruit youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years to 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. For 2022, the upper age limit has been extended to 23 years.

Paras Bisht Edited By: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 New Delhi Updated on: July 24, 2022 13:15 IST
Agnipath protest, Rahul Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi on agnipath, Agnipath scheme, , rahul gandhi news, rahu
Image Source : PTI Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at Parliament House in New Delhi.

Highlights

  • The aspiring Agniveers sat for the IAF Agneepath Recruitment 2022 exam on Sunday
  • Union Cabinet on June 14 had approved Agnipath recruitment scheme
  • The scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the Centre over the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, saying the country's security and the future of the youth are in danger with this "new experiment" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "laboratory". Sixty thousand soldiers retire every year, out of which only 3,000 are getting government jobs, Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. "What will be the future of thousands of 'Agniveers' retiring after 4-year contracts," the former Congress chief asked. "With this new experiment of the Prime Minister's laboratory, both the security of the country and the future of the youth are in danger," Gandhi said.

Also Read | Oppn walk out of parliamentary panel meet alleging not allowed to discuss Agnipath: Sources

The aspiring Agniveers sat for the IAF Agneepath Recruitment 2022 exam on Sunday. 

The Union Cabinet on June 14 approved a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces called Agnipath and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers. The Agnipath scheme allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years. The Agnipath Scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces.

Related Stories
AAP sends PM Modi a cheque for Rs 420 for 'cheating youth with Agnipath scheme'

AAP sends PM Modi a cheque for Rs 420 for 'cheating youth with Agnipath scheme'

SC to hear pleas challenging Centre's 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme next week

SC to hear pleas challenging Centre's 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme next week

Agnipath scheme: Agniveers' first batch in Indian Navy to comprise 20% women candidates

Agnipath scheme: Agniveers' first batch in Indian Navy to comprise 20% women candidates

Congress MP Manish Tewari not signatory to Oppn letter against Agnipath Scheme

Congress MP Manish Tewari not signatory to Oppn letter against Agnipath Scheme

Agnipath scheme: Trouble brewing for Manish Tewari? Sources say Congress mulling suspension of MP

Agnipath scheme: Trouble brewing for Manish Tewari? Sources say Congress mulling suspension of MP

Agnipath scheme: SC transfers PILs pending before it, other high courts to Delhi HC

Agnipath scheme: SC transfers PILs pending before it, other high courts to Delhi HC

Old system being continued: Rajnath on Oppn's allegations over caste certificates for Agniveers

Old system being continued: Rajnath on Oppn's allegations over caste certificates for Agniveers

Railways suffered Rs 260 cr loss due to damage caused by protest against Agnipath Scheme: Ashwini

Railways suffered Rs 260 cr loss due to damage caused by protest against Agnipath Scheme: Ashwini

This UAE firm is offering jobs for Agnipath scheme retirees | Details

This UAE firm is offering jobs for Agnipath scheme retirees | Details

 

Also Read | Agnipath scheme: SC transfers PILs pending before it, other high courts to Delhi HC

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News