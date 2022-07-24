India's Security, youth's future in danger with new experiment of PM's laboratory: Rahul Gandhi on Agnipath

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at Parliament House in New Delhi.

Highlights The aspiring Agniveers sat for the IAF Agneepath Recruitment 2022 exam on Sunday

Union Cabinet on June 14 had approved Agnipath recruitment scheme

The scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the Centre over the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, saying the country's security and the future of the youth are in danger with this "new experiment" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "laboratory". Sixty thousand soldiers retire every year, out of which only 3,000 are getting government jobs, Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. "What will be the future of thousands of 'Agniveers' retiring after 4-year contracts," the former Congress chief asked. "With this new experiment of the Prime Minister's laboratory, both the security of the country and the future of the youth are in danger," Gandhi said.

Also Read | Oppn walk out of parliamentary panel meet alleging not allowed to discuss Agnipath: Sources

The aspiring Agniveers sat for the IAF Agneepath Recruitment 2022 exam on Sunday.

The Union Cabinet on June 14 approved a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces called Agnipath and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers. The Agnipath scheme allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years. The Agnipath Scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces.

Also Read | Agnipath scheme: SC transfers PILs pending before it, other high courts to Delhi HC

Latest India News